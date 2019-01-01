Kataklysm is a Canadian melodic death metal band. They have released one EP , Thirteen albums and Two DVD's in a career spanning over 25 years. The band continues to release albums and tour on a worldwide basis. Kataklysm won their first Juno Award (Canadian equivalent of the Grammys) for best album of the year in the "heavy metal" category for their 2015 album " Of Ghosts & Gods.".The band has appeared on many top charts in the world, including the billboard top 100 in the United states.