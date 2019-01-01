KataklysmFormed 1991
Kataklysm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91d51bc3-bfcc-49f2-b6c4-d6d205d6291b
Kataklysm Biography (Wikipedia)
Kataklysm is a Canadian melodic death metal band. They have released one EP , Thirteen albums and Two DVD's in a career spanning over 25 years. The band continues to release albums and tour on a worldwide basis. Kataklysm won their first Juno Award (Canadian equivalent of the Grammys) for best album of the year in the "heavy metal" category for their 2015 album " Of Ghosts & Gods.".The band has appeared on many top charts in the world, including the billboard top 100 in the United states.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kataklysm Tracks
Sort by
Kataklysm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist