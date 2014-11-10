Dust Brothers are Los Angeles, California-based, songwriters and producers, E.Z. Mike (Michael Simpson) and King Gizmo (John King), famous for their sample-based music in the 1980s and 1990s, and specifically for their work on the albums Paul's Boutique by the Beastie Boys, Odelay and Guero by Beck, the soundtrack to the film Fight Club and "MMMBop" by Hanson.