The Dust BrothersProduction duo John King & Mike Simpson. Formed 1985
The Dust Brothers
1985
The Dust Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Dust Brothers are Los Angeles, California-based, songwriters and producers, E.Z. Mike (Michael Simpson) and King Gizmo (John King), famous for their sample-based music in the 1980s and 1990s, and specifically for their work on the albums Paul's Boutique by the Beastie Boys, Odelay and Guero by Beck, the soundtrack to the film Fight Club and "MMMBop" by Hanson.
The Dust Brothers Tracks
Hessel Raymond K
Who Is Tyler Durden
This Is Your Life
Sliced Tomatoes
Performer
Corporate World
Jack's Smirking Revenge
Psycho Boy Jack
Medula Oblongata
Finding The Bomb
Stealing Fat
Prohibition Is A Failure
Commissioner Castration
