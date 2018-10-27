The Revels50s/60s American instrumental rock band
The Revels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91d44319-f666-4605-9926-8d26bac3416f
The Revels Biography (Wikipedia)
The Revels were an American rock band, associated with the 1960s surf music craze. Their most famous song was "Church Key".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Revels Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Stroll
The Revels
Midnight Stroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Stroll
Last played on
Intoxica
The Revels
Intoxica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intoxica
Last played on
Comanche
The Revels
Comanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comanche
Last played on
Dead Man`s Stroll
The Revels
Dead Man`s Stroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Man`s Stroll
Last played on
Church Key
The Revels
Church Key
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Church Key
Last played on
The Revels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist