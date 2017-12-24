Nightnoise
Nightnoise Biography
Nightnoise was a music ensemble active from 1984 to 1997. Their original blend of Irish traditional music, Celtic music, jazz, and classical chamber music inspired a generation of Irish musicians. They released seven albums on the Windham Hill label.
Nightnoise Tracks
No Room in the Inn
Nightnoise
No Room in the Inn
No Room in the Inn
Last played on
The Flight Into Egypt
Nightnoise
The Flight Into Egypt
Snow is Lightly Falling
Nightnoise
Snow is Lightly Falling
Night in that Land
Nightnoise
Night in that Land
Night in that Land
Last played on
Shadow of Time
Nightnoise
Shadow of Time
Shadow of Time
Last played on
