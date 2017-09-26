Francis PottComposer. Born 25 August 1957
Francis Pott
1957-08-25
Francis Pott Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis John Dolben Pott (born 25 August 1957) is a British composer, pianist, senior academic and university administrator.
Francis Pott Tracks
La Chiesa del Sole - in memoriam John Scott
Francis Pott
La Chiesa del Sole - in memoriam John Scott
La Chiesa del Sole - in memoriam John Scott
Balulaw
Francis Pott
Balulaw
Balulaw
Choir
Angel-Voices Ever Singing (feat. Andrew Jones - Organist)
The Choir of Holy Trinity Church, Stratford upon Avon, Paul Leddington Wright, E G Monk & Francis Pott
Angel-Voices Ever Singing (feat. Andrew Jones - Organist)
Angel-Voices Ever Singing (feat. Andrew Jones - Organist)
Angel Voices Ever Singing
Francis Pott
Angel Voices Ever Singing
Angel Voices Ever Singing
Balulalow
Francis Pott
Balulalow
Balulalow
Sonata for Viola and Piano (Tooryn Vannin - The Towers of Man)
Francis Pott
Sonata for Viola and Piano (Tooryn Vannin - The Towers of Man)
Sonata for Viola and Piano (Tooryn Vannin - The Towers of Man)
Forty Days and Forty Nights
Francis Pott
Forty Days and Forty Nights
Forty Days and Forty Nights
Lament
Francis Pott
Lament
Lament
Laudes
Francis Pott
Laudes
Laudes
Sonata Brevis
Francis Pott
Sonata Brevis
Sonata Brevis
Balulalow
Emma Walshe, Francis Pott, Gabrieli Consort & Paul McCreesh
Balulalow
Balulalow
Ubi caritas
Francis Pott
Ubi caritas
Ubi caritas
The Souls of the Righteous
Francis Pott
The Souls of the Righteous
The Souls of the Righteous
Nunc Dimittis: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Francis Pott
Nunc Dimittis: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Nunc Dimittis: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Magnificat: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Francis Pott
Magnificat: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Magnificat: The Chester Service (first broadcast)
Remembering CMP, who loved Bist du bei mir
Francis Pott
Remembering CMP, who loved Bist du bei mir
Remembering CMP, who loved Bist du bei mir
Mass for Eight Parts - Kyrie eleison
Francis Pott
Mass for Eight Parts - Kyrie eleison
Mass for Eight Parts - Kyrie eleison
Balulow
Francis Pott
Balulow
Balulow
The Souls of the righteous for a capella choir
Francis Pott
The Souls of the righteous for a capella choir
The Souls of the righteous for a capella choir
Balulalow (broadcast premiere)
Francis Pott
Balulalow (broadcast premiere)
Balulalow (broadcast premiere)
