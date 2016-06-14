7 Year BitchFormed 1990. Disbanded 1996
7 Year Bitch
1990
7 Year Bitch Biography (Wikipedia)
7 Year Bitch was an American punk rock band from Seattle, Washington that was active for 7 years, between 1990 and 1997. Their career yielded three albums, and was impacted by the deaths of their guitarist Stefanie Sargent and close friend Mia Zapata, of fellow Seattle punks The Gits.
7 Year Bitch Tracks
Damn Good And Well (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1993)
Dead Men Don't Rape (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1993)
Knot (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1993)
Rock A-Bye-Baby (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1993)
The Scratch (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1993)
