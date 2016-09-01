The Shangri‐LasFormed 1963. Disbanded 1968
The Shangri‐Las
1963
The Shangri‐Las Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shangri-Las were an American pop girl group of the 1960s. Between 1964 and 1966 they charted with teen melodramas, and remain especially known for their hits "Leader of the Pack", "Remember (Walking in the Sand)" and "Give Him a Great Big Kiss."
The Shangri‐Las Tracks
Remember Walkin In The Rain
The Shangri‐Las
Remember Walkin In The Rain
Remember Walkin In The Rain
The Train From Kansas City
The Shangri‐Las
The Train From Kansas City
The Train From Kansas City
Give Him a Great Big Kiss
The Shangri‐Las
Give Him a Great Big Kiss
Give Him a Great Big Kiss
Out In The Streets
The Shangri‐Las
Out In The Streets
Out In The Streets
Leader Of The Pack
The Shangri‐Las
Leader Of The Pack
Leader Of The Pack
Past, Present And Future
The Shangri‐Las
Past, Present And Future
Past, Present And Future
Wishing Well
The Shangri‐Las
Wishing Well
Wishing Well
