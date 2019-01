The Shangri-Las were an American pop girl group of the 1960s. Between 1964 and 1966 they charted with teen melodramas, and remain especially known for their hits "Leader of the Pack", "Remember (Walking in the Sand)" and "Give Him a Great Big Kiss."

