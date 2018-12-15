Barbara MasonBorn 9 August 1947
Barbara Mason
1947-08-09
Barbara Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Mason (born August 9, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American R&B/soul singer with several R&B and pop hits in the 1960s and 1970s, best known for her self-written 1965 hit song, "Yes, I'm Ready".
Barbara Mason Tracks
Another Man
Barbara Mason
Another Man
Ain't Got Nobody
Barbara Mason
Ain't Got Nobody
Bed And Board
Barbara Mason
Bed And Board
Don't I Ever Cross Your Mind
Barbara Mason
Don't I Ever Cross Your Mind
Make It Last
Barbara Mason
Make It Last
Give Me Your Love
Barbara Mason
Give Me Your Love
Yes I'm Ready
Barbara Mason
Yes I'm Ready
I'm Your Woman, She Is Your Wife
Barbara Mason
I'm Your Woman, She Is Your Wife
From His Woman To You
Barbara Mason
From His Woman To You
Darlin' Come Back Home (PPF edit)
Barbara Mason
Darlin' Come Back Home (PPF edit)
