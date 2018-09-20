Karsh KaleBorn 1 November 1974
Karsh Kale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5hx.jpg
1974-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91cfb346-f9f3-4958-b990-8714d343f097
Karsh Kale Biography (Wikipedia)
Karsh Kale (pronounced Kursh Kah-lay, कर्ष काळे in Marathi; born 1 November 1974, West Bromwich) is an American musician, record producer, songwriter, film composer and DJ. He is considered one of the pioneering figures in defining the Asian Underground genre by mixing disparate genres of music such as Indian classical and folk with electronica, rock, pop and ambient music. In addition to production, remixing, and DJ work, Kale is known for his tabla drumming and film composition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karsh Kale Tracks
Sort by
Thin Line of Blue (feat. Benny Dayal & Ankur Tewari)
Karsh Kale
Thin Line of Blue (feat. Benny Dayal & Ankur Tewari)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Thin Line of Blue (feat. Benny Dayal & Ankur Tewari)
Last played on
Ali - Friction Live Session - 09 June 2010
MIDIval PunditZ
Ali - Friction Live Session - 09 June 2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Ali - Friction Live Session - 09 June 2010
Last played on
Sunbeam (Live)
Karsh Kale
Sunbeam (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Sunbeam (Live)
Last played on
Sunbeam
Karsh Kale
Sunbeam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Sunbeam
Last played on
Spirits In The Material World
Karsh Kale
Spirits In The Material World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Spirits In The Material World
Last played on
Letting Go (Brooklyn Shanti Remix) (Feat. Mandeep Sethi)
Karsh Kale
Letting Go (Brooklyn Shanti Remix) (Feat. Mandeep Sethi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Liberation
Karsh Kale
Liberation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Liberation
Last played on
Sunbeam
Karsh Kale
Sunbeam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Sunbeam
Last played on
Man On Fire (Tab-lektrik Remix)
Karsh Kale
Man On Fire (Tab-lektrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Man On Fire (Tab-lektrik Remix)
Last played on
Gk2
Karsh Kale
Gk2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Gk2
Last played on
Man On Fire
Karsh Kale
Man On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Man On Fire
Last played on
Turnpike
Karsh Kale
Turnpike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Turnpike
Last played on
Supernova
Karsh Kale
Supernova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Supernova
Last played on
Turnpike Feat Vishal Vaid
Karsh Kale
Turnpike Feat Vishal Vaid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hx.jpglink
Turnpike Feat Vishal Vaid
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Apr
2019
Karsh Kale
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
Karsh Kale Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist