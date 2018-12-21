Sultans of Ping F.C.Formed 1988
Sultans of Ping F.C.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrq2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91cc1043-74b4-4e24-a39e-c220919cd242
Sultans of Ping F.C. Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sultans of Ping FC are an Irish band formed in 1988 by Niall O'Flaherty, Pat O'Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons. The band's name is a play on the Dire Straits song "Sultans of Swing", dating from a time when "it was sacrilege to say anything whatsoever funny or nasty about Dire Straits".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sultans of Ping F.C. Tracks
Sort by
Where's Me Jumper
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Where's Me Jumper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Where's Me Jumper
Last played on
Back In A Tracksuit
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Back In A Tracksuit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Back In A Tracksuit
Last played on
Give Him A Ball And A Yard Of Grass
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Give Him A Ball And A Yard Of Grass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Give Him A Ball And A Yard Of Grass
Last played on
He Thought I Was Your Best Friend (Radio 1 Sesison, 5 Mar 1992)
Sultans of Ping F.C.
He Thought I Was Your Best Friend (Radio 1 Sesison, 5 Mar 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Kick Me With Your Leather Boots (Radio 1 Sesison, 5 Mar 1992)
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Kick Me With Your Leather Boots (Radio 1 Sesison, 5 Mar 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Turnip Fish
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Turnip Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Turnip Fish
Last played on
Let's Go Shopping
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Let's Go Shopping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Let's Go Shopping
Last played on
Stupid Kid
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Stupid Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Stupid Kid
Last played on
Armitage Shanks
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Armitage Shanks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Armitage Shanks
Last played on
You Talk Too Much
Sultans of Ping F.C.
You Talk Too Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
You Talk Too Much
Last played on
Teenage Punks
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Teenage Punks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq2.jpglink
Teenage Punks
Last played on
Sultans of Ping F.C. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist