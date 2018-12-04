PopinjaysFormed 1988. Disbanded 1994
Popinjays
1988
Popinjays Biography (Wikipedia)
The Popinjays are a British indie pop band, mainly active between 1988 and 1994, and again from 2015 to the present. Most of their records were released on the One Little Indian Records label in the UK, and on Epic/One Little Indian in the US.
Popinjays Tracks
Something About You
Popinjays
Something About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something About You
Last played on
Please Let Me Go
Popinjays
Please Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Let Me Go
Last played on
Backward Daydream
Popinjays
Backward Daydream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backward Daydream
Perfect Dream Home
Popinjays
Perfect Dream Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Dream Home
Fine Lines
Popinjays
Fine Lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Lines
Dr Fell
Popinjays
Dr Fell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Fell
Too Jung
Popinjays
Too Jung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Jung
Last played on
The Moon Looks Nice From Here
Popinjays
The Moon Looks Nice From Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moon Looks Nice From Here
Last played on
Monstery Mouth
Popinjays
Monstery Mouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monstery Mouth
Last played on
Vote Elvis
Popinjays
Vote Elvis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vote Elvis
Last played on
Popinjays Links
