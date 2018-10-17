SIROJDutch rapper. Born 11 October 1987
SIROJ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06g0nmm.jpg
1987-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91c5170e-366d-4082-b397-a29e56a553c6
SIROJ Tracks
For The Night
Traction
Marble
NFSG (Never Felt So Good)
Trabalho (Work Brazil Edit)
Trebello (work Refix) n
Trabalho (Work)
Slowly (Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux Remix)
Remix Artist
Sunshine Pulse (feat. SIROJ)
Sam Tiba
Slowly (feat. Ayden)
Featured Artist
Ooh Nana
Poison (feat. Sevdaliza)
Slowly (99 Souls Remix)
Slowly (99 Souls Remix)
