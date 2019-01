In the ensemble Accordone he performs early baroque works with singer Marco Beasley. Beasley is also the librettist for his Una Odissea, composed in 2001. His cycle Vivifice Spiritus Vitae Vis 2005, is composed on texts from the Vulgate Latin Bible.

