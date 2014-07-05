Errol ThompsonJamaican reggae/dub producer & engineer. Born 29 December 1948. Died 13 November 2004
Errol Thompson
1948-12-29
Errol Thompson (December 29, 1948 – November 13, 2004), better known as "ET", was a record producer, audio engineer, and one of the first studio engineers to be involved in dub music.
Psalms of Dub
Errol Thompson
Psalms of Dub
Psalms of Dub
