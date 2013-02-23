Goonies Never Say Die are a five piece instrumental and post-rock band from Blackpool, England. They formed around June 2007 in Blackpool UK. They have released two albums on Deep Elm Records and as of October 2014 have started work on a third album.

Members of Goonies Never Say Die have also played in the bands Oceans Over Alderaan, Blanket, Dinosaurs Are Shit Dragons, Beneath The Watchful Eyes, Midas Fall and Three Headed Monkey. The band name is taken from a line in the 1985 film The Goonies.