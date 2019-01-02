Billy MayerlBorn 31 May 1902. Died 25 March 1959
William Joseph Mayerl (31 May 1902 – 25 March 1959) was an English pianist and composer who built a career in music hall and musical theatre and became an acknowledged master of light music. Best known for his syncopated novelty piano solos, he wrote over 300 piano pieces, many of which were named after flowers and trees, including his best-known composition, Marigold (1927). He also ran the successful School of Syncopation for whose members he published hundreds of his own arrangements of popular songs.
He also composed works for piano and orchestra, often in suites with evocative names such as the 'Aquarium Suite' (1937), comprising "Willow Moss", "Moorish Idol", "Fantail", and "Whirligig".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Song of the Fir Tree - a Swedish Impression
Billy Mayerl
Song of the Fir Tree - a Swedish Impression
Song of the Fir Tree - a Swedish Impression
Sweet William
Look Lively
Billy Mayerl
Look Lively
Look Lively
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Billy Mayerl
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Bats in the Belfry
Billy Mayerl
Bats in the Belfry
Bats in the Belfry
Nimble-fingered gentleman
Billy Mayerl
Nimble-fingered gentleman
Nimble-fingered gentleman
Marigolds
Billy Mayerl
Marigolds
Marigolds
Railroad Rhythm
Billy Mayerl
Railroad Rhythm
Railroad Rhythm
Phil the Fluter's Ball
William Percy French
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Autumn crocus for piano
Billy Mayerl
Autumn crocus for piano
Autumn crocus for piano
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
Billy Mayerl
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
Smoke gets in your eyes
Billy Mayerl
Smoke gets in your eyes
Smoke gets in your eyes
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Billy Mayerl
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Masculine Women, Feminine Men
Gwen Farrar & Billy Mayerl
Masculine Women, Feminine Men
Masculine Women, Feminine Men
The Harp in the Winds
Billy Mayerl
The Harp in the Winds
The Harp in the Winds
Body and Soul
Billy Mayerl
Body and Soul
Body and Soul
Railroad Rhythm
Billy Mayerl
Railroad Rhythm
Railroad Rhythm
Autumn Crocus
Honeysuckle (A Syncopated Impression)
Billy Mayerl
Honeysuckle (A Syncopated Impression)
Honeysuckle (A Syncopated Impression)
Autumn Crocus
Sweet William
Lily Pond
Billy Mayerl
Lily Pond
Lily Pond
Say it with Carols
Billy Mayerl
Say it with Carols
Say it with Carols
Wedding of an Ant
Billy Mayerl
Wedding of an Ant
Wedding of an Ant
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
Billy Mayerl
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
Weeping Willow: An Idylle
Billy Mayerl
Weeping Willow: An Idylle
Weeping Willow: An Idylle
Marigold
Phillip Dyson & Billy Mayerl
Marigold
Marigold
All-of-a-twist
Phillip Dyson & Billy Mayerl
All-of-a-twist
All-of-a-twist
Wedding of an Ant
Billy Mayerl
Wedding of an Ant
Wedding of an Ant
Sweet William
Autumn Crocus
Marigold
Billy Mayerl
Marigold
Marigold
Praying Mantis
Susan Tomes
Praying Mantis
Praying Mantis
Honky Tonk
Billy Mayerl
Honky Tonk
Honky Tonk
Sing You Sinners
Billy Mayerl
Sing You Sinners
Sing You Sinners
