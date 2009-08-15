Michael JohnsAustralian singer. Born 20 October 1978. Died 1 August 2014
Michael Johns
1978-10-20
Michael Johns Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Johns (born Michael John Lee; 20 October 1978 – 1 August 2014) was an Australian singer who finished in eighth place on the seventh season of American Idol, in 2008. In 2009, he released a music album, Hold Back My Heart, which sold 20,000 copies. Johns died on 1 August 2014, at the age of 35 of dilated cardiomyopathy.
Michael Johns Tracks
Heart On My Sleeve
Michael Johns
Heart On My Sleeve
