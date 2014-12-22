Si KahnBorn 23 April 1944
Si Kahn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-04-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91b5b560-6e45-4bdb-911d-fd7fc001a3c2
Si Kahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Si Kahn (born April 23, 1944) is an American singer-songwriter, activist, and founder and former executive director of Grassroots Leadership.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Si Kahn Tracks
Sort by
Winter Coming On
Si Kahn
Winter Coming On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Coming On
Last played on
Sailing Down O'the Hudson
Si Kahn
Sailing Down O'the Hudson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailing Down O'the Hudson
Last played on
Upstream
Si Kahn
Upstream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upstream
Last played on
The Beauty Of Alaska
Si Kahn
The Beauty Of Alaska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beauty Of Alaska
Last played on
Once I Was Young
Si Kahn
Once I Was Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once I Was Young
Last played on
Sail Away
Si Kahn
Sail Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail Away
Last played on
Playing the Old Songs
Si Kahn
Playing the Old Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playing the Old Songs
Last played on
Otis is Flying
Si Kahn
Otis is Flying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otis is Flying
Last played on
Si Kahn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist