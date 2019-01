Wassup (Hangul: 와썹, stylised as WA$$UP) is a South Korean girl group formed by Mafia Records and Sony Music. The group currently consists of four members: Sujin, Nari, Jiae and Woojoo. They debuted on August 7, 2013, with the single, "Wassup".

