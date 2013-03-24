June ValliBorn 30 June 1928. Died 12 March 1993
June Valli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91af5ba9-4601-457a-ac13-f95d977070b2
June Valli Biography (Wikipedia)
June Valli (June 30, 1928 – March 12, 1993), the stage name of June Foglia, was an American singer and television personality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
June Valli Tracks
Sort by
Crying In The Chapel
June Valli
Crying In The Chapel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crying In The Chapel
Last played on
June Valli Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist