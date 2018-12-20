John Charles Helm (born 25 March 1955) is a Scottish-Canadian tenor best known for his rendering of the songs "Danny Boy" and "Loch Lomond". Born in Glasgow, Scotland, John moved with his family to Willowdale, Toronto, Canada in 1965. Growing up in a musical family, his only formal musical training was at St. Michael's Choir School in Toronto, Ontario in 1971 and 1972.