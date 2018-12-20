John McDermottScottish-Canadian tenor. Born 25 March 1955
John McDermott
1955-03-25
John McDermott Biography (Wikipedia)
John Charles Helm (born 25 March 1955) is a Scottish-Canadian tenor best known for his rendering of the songs "Danny Boy" and "Loch Lomond". Born in Glasgow, Scotland, John moved with his family to Willowdale, Toronto, Canada in 1965. Growing up in a musical family, his only formal musical training was at St. Michael's Choir School in Toronto, Ontario in 1971 and 1972.
John McDermott Tracks
Christmas in the Trenches
John McDermott
Christmas in the Trenches
Christmas in the Trenches
Joy (Feat Hit Boy)
John McDermott
Joy (Feat Hit Boy)
Joy (Feat Hit Boy)
O Canada
John McDermott
O Canada
O Canada
Performer
The Green Fields of France
John McDermott
The Green Fields of France
The Green Fields of France
