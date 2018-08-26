I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND MEFormed 2016
I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91ae77d8-3bb5-4e59-98a7-532ac0f2825d
Tracks
Sort by
Choke
I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME
Choke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choke
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
I Don't Know How But They Found Me, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Trophy Eyes, Knocked Loose and The Bombpops
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
I Don't Know How But They Found Me, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, Lagwagon, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Interrupters and Knocked Loose
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
I Don't Know How But They Found Me, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, NOFX, Silverstein, Story of the Year, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, As Cities Burn, Turnstile and Knocked Loose
Hatfield Park, London, UK
Back to artist