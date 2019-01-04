DJ Jazzy JeffJeffrey Townes. Born 22 January 1965
1965-01-22
DJ Jazzy Jeff Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Allen Townes (born January 22, 1965), known professionally as DJ Jazzy Jeff or simply Jazz, is an American record producer, DJ, actor and comedian who is best known for his friendship and collaboration with Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Tracks
Summertime
Boom! Shake The Room
Girls Ain't Nothing But Trouble
Love Of Da Game (feat. Baby Blak & Pauly Yamz)
How I Do
ItsJuneAlready
Room In Here
Summertime
Summertime (Unknown Remix)
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
Gave My Heart (Jazzy Jeff Remix)
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (2016 Playlist Remix)
BOOM SHAKE THE ROOM
Boom! Shake the Room
