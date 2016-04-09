Popnoname is the artist name of Jens-Uwe Beyer (born 1978 in Fehmarn). He lives in Cologne.

Apart from his regular releases on Kompakt's Pop Ambient series, he has had a number of 12" releases on Cologne-based labels, including Firm and Italic. His debut album White Album (Italic) was released in 2007, and got loads of positive reviews from the German and international press.[citation needed] The last album was Surrounded by Weather (Italic) along with two 12" Remix Maxis and a Bonus Ep. He recently remixed Eurythmics and Brian Eno & Cluster for the German Recordlabel Grönland.