Wookie
Wookie Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Chue, better known as Wookie, is an English UK garage musician. He scored a UK top 10 hit in 2000 with his song, "Battle".
Wookie Tracks
Battle (feat. Lain)
Scrappy
What's Going On
Gallium
Falling Again (feat. NY)
Down On Me
Battle
Hype Up
Back Up To Me
Battle
Golden (Wookie's Sunshine Vocal mix)
Runaway (feat. El Rae)
Back Up Back Up Back Up
