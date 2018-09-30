Toby Bourke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91abea67-5583-474c-b1f2-683edaf3658e
Toby Bourke Tracks
Sort by
Waltz Away Dreaming
Toby Bourke
Waltz Away Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mzl1f.jpglink
Waltz Away Dreaming
Last played on
Toby Bourke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Elton John: I'm always chuffed by someone covering my songs
-
Where is Elton's invitation to the Royal Wedding?!
-
Elton John - Two Fingers of Whiskey
-
George Michael talking in 2014 about working with Aretha Franklin
-
George Michael 'a master' of pop music
-
Paul Young: Fans 'connected' to George Michael's voice
-
‘God bless you Terry’ – Elton John remembers Terry Wogan
-
Elton John - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
-
Elton John - The Bitch is Back (Later Archive 2004)
-
"I'll gradually phase things out" Elton John on choosing family over touring
Back to artist