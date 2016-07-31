Scott KinseyBorn 1900
Scott Kinsey is a Los Angeles based keyboardist best known for his work with the jazz fusion group Tribal Tech and for his contributions to soundtracks for major motion pictures, notably Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve. Kinsey's first solo CD project, "Kinesthetics", was released in 2006, and was followed by "Near Life Experience" in 2016, both on Abstract Logix.
Kinsey is a 1991 graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
