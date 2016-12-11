Philipp Friedrich BöddeckerBorn 1607. Died 8 October 1683
Philipp Friedrich Böddecker
1607
Philipp Friedrich Böddecker (christened 5 August 1607 in Hagenau - 8 October 1683 in Stuttgart) was a German court organist and composer.
While organist at the Stiftskirche he engaged in a bitter dispute with Samuel Capricornus at the Württemberg Court. His brother was the cornettist David Böddecker.
Tracks
Natus est Jesus
Philipp Friedrich Böddecker
Natus est Jesus
Natus est Jesus
Sonata Sopra La Monica
Jane Gower
Sonata Sopra La Monica
Sonata Sopra La Monica
