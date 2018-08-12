Les Boréades de MontréalFormed 1991
Les Boréades de Montréal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91a68a2a-5b69-4e51-b21d-d8deadf00953
Tracks
Sort by
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
Singer
Last played on
Le ballet-comique de la reine: La première entrée (Arr. F. Colpron)
Girard de Beaulieu
Le ballet-comique de la reine: La première entrée (Arr. F. Colpron)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le ballet-comique de la reine: La première entrée (Arr. F. Colpron)
Last played on
Simphonia V [chaconne] in D major
Louis‐Nicolas Clérambault
Simphonia V [chaconne] in D major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simphonia V [chaconne] in D major
Last played on
Noëls for organ
Jean‐François Dandrieu
Noëls for organ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Noëls for organ
Ensemble
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist