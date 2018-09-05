Yarn/Wire
Yarn/Wire Tracks
Diagonal
Alex Mincek
Diagonal
Diagonal
Last played on
Walkman Antiquarian
Thomas Meadowcroft
Walkman Antiquarian
Walkman Antiquarian
Last played on
Seven Systems
Sam Pluta & Yarn/Wire
Seven Systems
Seven Systems
Composer
Last played on
Morandi
Linda Catlin Smith
Morandi
Morandi
Last played on
Hyenas in the Temples of Pleasure
Andrew McIntosh
Hyenas in the Temples of Pleasure
Hyenas in the Temples of Pleasure
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 2: Linda Catlin Smith / Parkinson Saunders
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-07T01:35:35
7
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 2: Linda Catlin Smith / Parkinson Saunders
Glasgow City Halls
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-06T01:35:35
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
Glasgow City Halls
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 1: Yarn/Wire
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-06T01:35:35
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 1: Yarn/Wire
Glasgow City Halls
