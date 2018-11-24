István LantosBorn 10 July 1949
István Lantos
1949-07-10
Hungarian Coronation Mass for SATB, chorus & orchestra
Franz Liszt
Choir
Dolly - Suite for piano duet (Op.56)
Gabriel Fauré
