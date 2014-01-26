Ed AskewBorn 1 December 1940
Ed Askew
1940-12-01
Ed Askew (born 1940) is an American painter and singer-songwriter who first recorded in 1968 and now lives in New York City.
Peter And David
For The World
Baby Come Home
Blue Eyed Baby
Fancy That
9 Song
Water Is Deep
Nine Song
