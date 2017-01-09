Foxy Shazam is an American rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio (composed of lead vocalist Eric Nally, guitarist Loren Turner, pianist Sky White, bassist Daisy Caplan, trumpeter and back-up vocalist Alex Nauth, and drummer Aaron McVeigh). They were formed in 2004. The band released their debut album The Flamingo Trigger independently before signing with Ferret Music, under which they recorded their second album, Introducing. The following year, the band recorded its first major label record with producer John Feldmann. Foxy Shazam signed with Sire Records and released its self-titled major label debut in 2010. The band's fourth studio album, The Church of Rock and Roll, was released in January 2012. Gonzo, the band's fifth album, was released April 2, 2014. They announced in October 2014 they were disbanding for an unknown length of time.