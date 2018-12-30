The Bar‐Kays
1966
The Bar‐Kays
The Bar-Kays are an American soul, R&B, and funk group formed in 1966. The group had dozens of charting singles from the 1960s to the 1980s, including "Soul Finger" (US Billboard Hot 100 number 17, R&B number 3) in 1967, "Son of Shaft" (R&B number 10) in 1972, and "Boogie Body Land" (R&B number 7) in 1980.
Soul Finger
Soul Finger
Don't Do That
Don't Do That
Shake Your Rump To The Funk
Shake Your Rump To The Funk
Are You Ready?
Are You Ready?
Shake your Rump
Shake your Rump
Son Of Shaft
Son Of Shaft
Too Hot To Stop
Too Hot To Stop
Too Hot To Stop (Part 1)
Too Hot To Stop (Part 1)
I'll Dance
I'll Dance
Do It
Do It
Holy Ghost
Holy Ghost
She Talks To Me With Her Body
She Talks To Me With Her Body
Open Your Heart
Open Your Heart
