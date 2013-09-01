John HeraldBorn 6 September 1939. Died 18 July 2005
John Herald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91914598-2c5a-42c8-8017-301fbbb44853
John Herald Biography (Wikipedia)
John Herald (September 6, 1939 – July 18, 2005) was an American folk and bluegrass songwriter, solo and studio musician, and one-time member of The Greenbriar Boys trio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Herald Tracks
Sort by
(Martha, last of the) Passenger Pigeons
John Herald
(Martha, last of the) Passenger Pigeons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saved
John Herald
Saved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saved
Last played on
John Herald Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist