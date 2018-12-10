The Essex GreenFormed 1997. Disbanded 2006
1997
The Essex Green is an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, United States, that has released four albums to date. The band is primarily composed of songwriters Jeff Baron, Sasha Bell and Chris Ziter, and specializes in a classic sound inspired by 1960s–1970s pop and folk in the tradition of bands like The Left Banke and Fairport Convention.
