SikThFormed January 2000
SikTh
2000-01
SikTh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sikth (also typeset as SikTh) are a British progressive metal band from Watford, Hertfordshire, England, formed in 1999. They are considered to have been a key influence on the development of djent alongside Meshuggah.[citation needed].
SikTh Tracks
Golden Cufflinks
SikTh
Golden Cufflinks
Vivid
SikTh
Vivid
Vivid
No Wishbones
SikTh
No Wishbones
No Wishbones
Philistine Philosophies
SikTh
Philistine Philosophies
Walking Shadows
SikTh
Walking Shadows
Under The Weeping Moon
SikTh
Under The Weeping Moon
Behind The Doors
SikTh
Behind The Doors
Scent Of The Obscene
SikTh
Scent Of The Obscene
Bland Street Bloom
SikTh
Bland Street Bloom
Peep Show
SikTh
Peep Show
Peep Show
Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry
SikTh
Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry
Part Of The Friction
SikTh
Part Of The Friction
