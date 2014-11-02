Eric Cross
Eric Cross Tracks
My soul there is a country
Hubert Parry
Night
Edgar Bainton
And I saw a new Heaven
Edgar Bainton
The Water of Tyne
Trad.
Come ye not from Newcastle?
Eric Cross
The Keel Row
Eric Cross
