1993-07-06
Melissa Steel (born 6 July 1993), is an English singer from Bradford, England. She is best known for her debut single "Kisses For Breakfast" with Popcaan and also on Blonde's "I Loved You".
- Melissa Steel - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0213ybx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0213ybx.jpg2014-06-16T21:00:00.000ZThe Kisses for Breakfast singer visits CJ, plays her new single and works out whether you could survive if you had just a kiss for the most important meal of the day...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0213ycn
Melissa Steel - Interview
I Loved You (feat. Melissa Steel)
Blonde
I Loved You (feat. Melissa Steel)
I Loved You (feat. Melissa Steel)
Kisses For Breakfast (feat. Popcaan)
Melissa Steel
Kisses For Breakfast (feat. Popcaan)
Kisses For Breakfast (feat. Popcaan)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Terri Walker & Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-19T01:26:10
19
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Terri Walker & Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-27T01:26:10
27
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
