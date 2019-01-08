Melissa Steel - Interview

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0213ybx.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0213ybx.jpg

2014-06-16T21:00:00.000Z

The Kisses for Breakfast singer visits CJ, plays her new single and works out whether you could survive if you had just a kiss for the most important meal of the day...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0213ycn