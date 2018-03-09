Joey PowersBorn 7 December 1934. Died 20 January 2017
Joey Powers
Joey Powers Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph S. "Joe" Ruggiero (December 7, 1934 – January 20, 2017), who performed as Joey Powers, was an American former pop singer and songwriter whose record "Midnight Mary" reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early January 1964. Powers had no further hits and is known as a "one hit wonder". He later became a booking agent, recording studio owner, record producer, and church leader.
Joey Powers Tracks
Midnight Mary
Don't Envy Me
