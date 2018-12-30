Moira AndersonBorn 5 June 1938
Moira Anderson
1938-06-05
Moira Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Moira Anderson OBE (born 5 June 1938) is a Scottish singer.
Ye banks and braes
Moira Anderson
Ye banks and braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye banks and braes
Last played on
Dancing In Kyle
Moira Anderson
Dancing In Kyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In Kyle
Last played on
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Moira Anderson
An Eriskay Love Lilt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Last played on
The Isle Of Mull
Moira Anderson
The Isle Of Mull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Isle Of Mull
Last played on
Try To Remember
Harry Secombe
Try To Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Try To Remember
Last played on
The way old friends do
Moira Anderson
The way old friends do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The way old friends do
Last played on
Time After Time
Moira Anderson
Time After Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time After Time
Last played on
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Moira Anderson
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Last played on
Mairi's Wedding
Moira Anderson
Mairi's Wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mairi's Wedding
Last played on
Waltz of My Heart (Dancing Years)
Moira Anderson
Moira Anderson
Waltz of My Heart (Dancing Years)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Henry Mancini Selection
Moira Anderson
Henry Mancini Selection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Henry Mancini Selection
Strange Music (Song of Norway)
Moira Anderson
Moira Anderson
Strange Music (Song of Norway)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deanna Durbin Selection
Moira Anderson
Deanna Durbin Selection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deanna Durbin Selection
Wonderful Wonderful Day
Moira Anderson
Wonderful Wonderful Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Wonderful Day
The dark island
Moira Anderson
The dark island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The dark island
Last played on
The Nearness Of You
Moira Anderson
The Nearness Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nearness Of You
Last played on
Think on Me
Moira Anderson
Think on Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think on Me
Last played on
Rowan Tree
Moira Anderson
Rowan Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rowan Tree
Last played on
Skye Boat Song
Moira Anderson
Skye Boat Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skye Boat Song
Last played on
And This Is My Beloved
Moira Anderson
And This Is My Beloved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And This Is My Beloved
Last played on
