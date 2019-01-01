Toni BasilBorn 22 September 1943
Toni Basil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06069vx.jpg
1943-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/918bdb15-3c8a-4123-b438-b3cf72782508
Toni Basil Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonia Christina Basilotta (born September 22, 1943), better known by her stage name Toni Basil, is an American singer, actress, choreographer, dancer, and filmmaker, best known for her multi-million-selling worldwide 1982 hit "Mickey", which reached No 1 in several countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toni Basil Tracks
Sort by
Mickey
Toni Basil
Mickey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j7jl9.jpglink
Mickey
Last played on
hey mickey
Toni Basil
hey mickey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069w1.jpglink
hey mickey
Last played on
Breakaway
Toni Basil
Breakaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069w1.jpglink
Breakaway
Last played on
Playlists featuring Toni Basil
Toni Basil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist