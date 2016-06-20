Bruno PrevediTenor. Born 21 December 1928. Died 12 January 1988
Bruno Prevedi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9184cb11-de5e-4b20-81ab-1baee656bd05
Bruno Prevedi Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Prevedi (December 21, 1928 – January 12, 1988) was an Italian tenor, particularly associated with the Italian repertory.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruno Prevedi Tracks
Sort by
Colpito qui m'avete... Un di all'azzurra spazio' (Andrea Chenier)
Umberto Giordano
Colpito qui m'avete... Un di all'azzurra spazio' (Andrea Chenier)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colpito qui m'avete... Un di all'azzurra spazio' (Andrea Chenier)
Conductor
Last played on
Bruno Prevedi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist