The Orange Humble Band is an alternative rock band formed in early 1995, by Darryl Mather (ex-The Lime Spiders, The Someloves) on guitar. He was joined by Anthony Bautovich (Lonely Hearts), Mitch Easter (an American indie producer-manager) on vocals, and Ken Stringfellow (The Posies) on lead vocals. The group issued two albums, Assorted Creams (1997) and Humblin' (Across America) (2001) before disbanding later that year. They reformed in March 2012 and issued a third album, Depressing Beauty, in May 2015.