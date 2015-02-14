Felguk is the stage name of the Brazilian DJs and music producer duo Felipe Lozinsky (born February 12, 1986) and Gustavo Rozenthal (born February 26, 1982). The duo performed - and had their single "2nite" as the track for the official trailer - at the dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival 2010. Later that year they played at Nocturnal Festival 2010, and peaked at #2 in Beatport with their remix of the 2007 dance hit "Exceeder". Felguk have also remixed Madonna's 2009 single, Flo Rida featuring David Guetta "Club Can't Handle Me", and The Black Eyed Peas "The Time (Dirty Bit)".

The duo began their own imprint, Dongle Records, in 2011, where they have released two singles, 'Blow Out,' and 'Jack It,' and will have another EP titled 'Bassive' out on Beatport on November 22.

In October 2011, Felguk was voted #87 in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll and #90 in the same chart, in 2012.

Also in 2012 the duo was personally chosen by Madonna to open the concerts of the tour MDNA in Brazil.