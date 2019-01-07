Noah and the Whale were a British indie rock and folk band from Twickenham, formed in 2006. The band's last line-up consisted of Charlie Fink (vocals, guitar), Tom Hobden (violin/keyboards), Matt "Urby Whale" Owens (bass guitar), Fred Abbott (guitar/keys) and Michael Petulla (drums). Doug Fink (drums), the brother of lead singer Charlie, and Laura Marling (backing vocals) were also past members of the band.

The band have played at a number of notable venues, including a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall and festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Green Man and Glastonbury as well as headlining Wilderness Festival in 2013. They also toured with Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend and Phoenix, and played on shows such as Late Show with David Letterman as well as Later... with Jools Holland, The Graham Norton Show and The Andrew Marr Show.[citation needed]