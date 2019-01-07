Noah and the WhaleFormed 2006. Disbanded 1 April 2015
Noah and the Whale were a British indie rock and folk band from Twickenham, formed in 2006. The band's last line-up consisted of Charlie Fink (vocals, guitar), Tom Hobden (violin/keyboards), Matt "Urby Whale" Owens (bass guitar), Fred Abbott (guitar/keys) and Michael Petulla (drums). Doug Fink (drums), the brother of lead singer Charlie, and Laura Marling (backing vocals) were also past members of the band.
The band have played at a number of notable venues, including a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall and festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Green Man and Glastonbury as well as headlining Wilderness Festival in 2013. They also toured with Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend and Phoenix, and played on shows such as Late Show with David Letterman as well as Later... with Jools Holland, The Graham Norton Show and The Andrew Marr Show.[citation needed]
Noah and The Whale speak to Zane Lowe
5 Years Time
2 Atoms in a Molecule
L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N.
Tonight's The Kind Of Night
Give It All Back
Love of an Orchestra
Babies
Five Years Time
Blue Skies
Rocks and Daggers
Life Is Life
Waiting for My Chance to Come
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Noah and The Whale
Live Lounge: Noah and the Whale
Zane Lowe Sessions: Noah and the Whale (evening gig)
