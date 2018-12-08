The Jazz CrusadersFormed 1961. Disbanded 1971
The Jazz Crusaders
1961
The Jazz Crusaders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crusaders was an American jazz fusion group that was popular in the 1970s. The group was known as the Jazz Crusaders before shortening its name in 1971.
The Jazz Crusaders Tracks
Walk On By
The Jazz Crusaders
Walk On By
Walk On By
Last played on
Oogo-Boo-Ga-Loo
The Jazz Crusaders
Oogo-Boo-Ga-Loo
Oogo-Boo-Ga-Loo
Last played on
Tough Talk
The Jazz Crusaders
Tough Talk
Tough Talk
Last played on
My Mama Told Me So (Live at Montreux 1976)
The Jazz Crusaders
My Mama Told Me So (Live at Montreux 1976)
Agua Dulce
The Jazz Crusaders
Agua Dulce
Agua Dulce
Last played on
Big Hunk Of Funk
The Jazz Crusaders
Big Hunk Of Funk
Big Hunk Of Funk
Last played on
Young Rabbits
The Jazz Crusaders
Young Rabbits
Young Rabbits
Last played on
The Young Rabbits (Muhammad Ali Edit)
The Jazz Crusaders
The Young Rabbits (Muhammad Ali Edit)
The Young Rabbits (Muhammad Ali Edit)
Last played on
Scratch
The Jazz Crusaders
Scratch
Scratch
Last played on
Elanor Rigby
The Jazz Crusaders
Elanor Rigby
Elanor Rigby
Last played on
Freedom Sound
Wayne Henderson, Joe Sample, Wilton Felder, Stix Hooper, The Jazz Crusaders, Roy Gaines & Jimmy Bond - Freedom Sound
Freedom Sound
Freedom Sound
Last played on
Inherit The Wind
The Jazz Crusaders
Inherit The Wind
Inherit The Wind
Last played on
Scratch
The Jazz Crusaders
Scratch
Scratch
Last played on
Love Is Blue
The Jazz Crusaders
Love Is Blue
Love Is Blue
Last played on
Sting Ray
The Jazz Crusaders
Sting Ray
Sting Ray
Last played on
So Far Away
The Jazz Crusaders
So Far Away
So Far Away
Last played on
Damascus (Pacific Jazz)
The Jazz Crusaders
Damascus (Pacific Jazz)
Damascus (Pacific Jazz)
Last played on
