Teddie Joe "Ted" Neeley (born September 20, 1943) is an American rock and roll drummer, singer, actor, composer, and record producer. He played Jesus Christ in the film Jesus Christ Superstar (1973).

Neeley considers himself a baritone, and is known for his extremely wide vocal range and rock screams – notably the G above high C (G5) in "Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)" from Jesus Christ Superstar.