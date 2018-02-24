Ted NeeleyBorn 20 September 1943
Ted Neeley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/917a0715-269f-4a5b-af38-bf1f85a6d40b
Ted Neeley Biography (Wikipedia)
Teddie Joe "Ted" Neeley (born September 20, 1943) is an American rock and roll drummer, singer, actor, composer, and record producer. He played Jesus Christ in the film Jesus Christ Superstar (1973).
Neeley considers himself a baritone, and is known for his extremely wide vocal range and rock screams – notably the G above high C (G5) in "Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)" from Jesus Christ Superstar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ted Neeley Tracks
Sort by
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973): The Crucifixion
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973): The Crucifixion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmy5.jpglink
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973): The Crucifixion
Last played on
Back to artist