Daniel Kandi (born November 29, 1983) is a Danish trance producer and DJ currently living in Aalborg. Kandi entered the trance scene with the release of "Breathe" in 2006, on the successful Anjunabeats label. In 2010, he was ranked #77 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJ Poll.

