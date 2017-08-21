Andy T - Nick Nixon BandFormed 2011
Andy T - Nick Nixon Band
2011
Andy T - Nick Nixon Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Andy T Band (formerly The Andy T – Nick Nixon Band) is an American blues band from Nashville, Tennessee, United States, led by Andy "T" Talamantez, originally with James "Nick" Nixon. The group formed in 2011 and is signed to the San Francisco-based Blind Pig Records. In 2017, the band renamed itself The Andy T Band, after their lead singer, Nick Nixon, left due to health issues; he died in 2018. "Alabama Mike" Benjamin has since taken the lead singer spot.
